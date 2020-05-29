NewsRegional

Social media posts lead to a search for a missing child in Tumbler Ridge

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
The District of Tumbler Ridge town hall. Wikimedia creative commons photo

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Three new cases of COVID-19 reported in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health is reporting three new positive cases of COVID-19 in Grande Prairie.
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Hospital Foundation receives $10,000 donation for Endowment Fund

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has received a $10,000 donation for the Foundation's...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Social media posts lead to a search for a missing child in Tumbler Ridge

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. - A post on social media and calls to the RCMP led community members...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – A post on social media and calls to the RCMP led community members and emergency crews in Tumbler Ridge to search for a missing child Thursday night.

The Tumbler Ridge Fire Department confirmed that local officials and members of the public searched until early Friday morning out of precautionary measures after posts on social media suggested a child was seen running around a Tumbler Ridge neighbourhood.

The post said a child was seen looking into a window of a home. The person who made the post on social media also called the police.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Tumbler Ridge Fire Department confirmed there are no reports of a missing child in the community. “At this time, information which confirms the fact that there is currently no missing child from the area has been provided to the RCMP by involved parties.”

Any further request for information regarding this event should be directed to the local Tumbler Ridge RCMP detachment at 250-242-5252.

Previous articlePremiers promise more coronavirus tests, masks as Canada’s economy shrinks
Next articleHospital Foundation receives $10,000 donation for Endowment Fund

More Articles Like This

Three new cases of COVID-19 reported in Grande Prairie

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health is reporting three new positive cases of COVID-19 in Grande Prairie. There are...
Read more

Hospital Foundation receives $10,000 donation for Endowment Fund

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has received a $10,000 donation for the Foundation's Endowment Fund. According to the Hospital...
Read more

Study finds B.C. logging continues on critical caribou habitat

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
A newly published study says logging in British Columbia has continued on more than 900 square kilometres of land listed as critical...
Read more

North Peace District 4-H to hold online Livestock Auction July 6

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, North Peace District 4-H will be holding an online livestock auction. According to...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv