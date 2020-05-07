Health

Some B.C. campgrounds to reopen June 1 amid coronavirus pandemic

By Global News
It appears camping season in British Columbia won’t be a complete write-off during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The provincial government unveiled its plan to reopen the province on Wednesday, including timelines to reopen provincial parks and some overnight campgrounds.

“Gathering outside is a good thing. Physical well-being, mental well-being all are added to when we get outside and enjoy the splendour of British Columbia,” said Premier John Horgan, Wednesday.

“But we must do so in a safe manner. We can’t congregate in large groups. When you visit a provincial park, do so mindful of the people around you and observe physical distancing.”

Most provincial parks will reopen on May 14, including many front- and back-country trails, bathrooms, picnic areas, beaches and boat launches for day use.

Select overnight campgrounds will be reopened for June 1.

BC Parks will implement physical distancing rules, which may include extra spacing between campsites and limitations on the number of campers in the campground.

