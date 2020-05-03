Health

Some sex workers’ income has ‘completely dissolved’ due to COVID-19. Here’s how they’re surviving

Avatar
By Global News
some-sex-workers’-income-has-‘completely-dissolved’-due-to-covid-19.-here’s-how-they’re-surviving

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Kearl Lake project causing more COVID-19 cases in B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region...
Read more
Local Journalism InitiativeCarl Meyer, Local Journalism Initiative, National Observer - 0

B.C. groups divided by Trudeau’s ‘assault-style’ firearms ban

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's immediate ban on “assault-style” firearms is being praised by a Vancouver-based anti-violence group...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Early morning fire destroys one home

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Fire Department responded to a shed fire that...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Jelena Vermilion has lost her main source of income since the COVID-19 outbreak — the in-person sex work she relies on.

Vermilion, based in Hamilton, Ont., now only receives requests via text message or email from clients who want to flout social-distancing practices and compromise her safety.

She declines them.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“I stopped working completely, not only for the concern of the risk to my own health but to the community and my partner,” said Vermilion, who is also the executive director of the Sex Workers’ Action Program in Hamilton (SWAP).

READ MORE: CEWS vs. CERB — How the two benefits fit together and who may have to return payments

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus changed the way many Canadian sex workers like Vermilion operate nearly overnight.

Story continues below advertisement

Physical-distancing measures, closed businesses — including strip clubs and massage parlours — and concern around the transmission of COVID-19 render in-person sex work incredibly challenging, if not impossible.

“For most sex workers, their income has completely dissolved,” said Jenny Duffy, a board member at Maggie’s,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleLost all sense of time? Here’s why it’s happening during lockdown
Next articleHospitalized with COVID-19: Without a window, ‘I would’ve lost track of day and night’

More Articles Like This

What is intermittent social distancing and will it work for COVID-19? Experts weigh in

Health Global News - 0
Harvard University researchers say an on-again, off-again approach to social distancing could be a more effective strategy to avoid overwhelming hospitals and to build...
Read more

People emerge from their homes as countries ease COVID-19 restrictions

Health Global News - 0
From the United States to Europe and Asia, people in many parts of the world are emerging from their homes as virus-related restrictions begin...
Read more

Lifting COVID-19 restrictions means more freedom, but there could be some confusion

Health Global News - 0
People in some provinces will enjoy more freedom Monday as restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic are loosened. But the change appears set to...
Read more

Hospitalized with COVID-19: Without a window, ‘I would’ve lost track of day and night’

Health Global News - 0
When Jackie McLennan, 55, and her friend left for a week-long trip to Miami on March 13, the novel coronavirus still seemed like a...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv