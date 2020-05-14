Health

South Korea promises more privacy as it tracks contacts of new coronavirus cases

Avatar
By Global News
south-korea-promises-more-privacy-as-it-tracks-contacts-of-new-coronavirus-cases

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Chiefs, governments to sign rights understanding after B.C. pipeline protests

VICTORIA — A virtual signing ceremony on Thursday marks the start of a new relationship between the hereditary chiefs...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fire crews currently battling wildfire at Highway 97, just south of Hasler Flats

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Wildfire Service is reporting of a wildfire at Pine River that is...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

B.C. lays out $120 million plan to clean up inactive oil and gas wells

VICTORIA — British Columbia has announced details on how it plans to spend $120 million in federal funds earmarked...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

South Korean health authorities said on Thursday they would revise their practice of publicizing the travel routes of coronavirus patients due to fears of a backlash against people who attended nightclubs at the center of a new outbreak.

After weeks of nearly no new domestic coronavirus cases, South Korea has seen a new spike in infections centered around nightclubs and bars in some of Seoul’s most popular nightlife neighborhoods.

Investigators have struggled to find around 2,000 people wanted for testing, an effort complicated by public criticism of the clubgoers, as well as concerns about discrimination as several of the clubs cater to members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

While clubs and bars were required to log the names and contact phone numbers for all visitors as a condition of reopening, much of the information turned out to be incomplete or false, officials said.

Story continues below advertisement

That has left officials combing through cellphone location data and CCTV footage to try to identify some customers, while publicly pleading for people to come forward and be tested.

Officials say they understand some individuals may fear social stigmatization,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleGlobal mental health crisis looming due to coronavirus pandemic, UN warns
Next articleTyphoon Vongfong roars toward Philippines as coronavirus makes evacuations tricky

More Articles Like This

Typhoon Vongfong roars toward Philippines as coronavirus makes evacuations tricky

Health Global News - 0
A strong typhoon roared toward the eastern Philippines on Thursday as authorities work to evacuate tens of thousands of people while avoiding overcrowding in...
Read more

Global mental health crisis looming due to coronavirus pandemic, UN warns

Health Global News - 0
A mental illness crisis is looming as millions of people worldwide are surrounded by death and disease and forced into isolation, poverty and anxiety...
Read more

Trump dismisses Fauci’s coronavirus concerns, urges states to reopen schools

Health Global News - 0
President Donald Trump called on governors across the nation Wednesday to work to reopen schools that were closed because of the coronavirus, pointedly taking...
Read more

Moscow attributes 60% of coronavirus deaths to other causes, explaining low rate

Health Global News - 0
The city of Moscow said on Wednesday it had ascribed the deaths of more than 60% of coronavirus patients in April to other causes...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv