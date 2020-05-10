Health

South Korea sees spike of 34 new coronavirus cases after outbreak involving nightclubs

Avatar
By Global News
south-korea-sees-spike-of-34-new-coronavirus-cases-after-outbreak-involving-nightclubs

Must Read

NewsGlobal News - 0

China ‘shocked’ by U.S. reversal on U.N. coronavirus resolution: Chinese diplomat

China and the United States both supported a draft United Nations Security Council resolution confronting the coronavirus pandemic on...
Read more
NewsGlobal News - 0

China ‘shocked’ by U.S. reversal on U.N. coronavirus resolution: Chinese diplomat

China and the United States both supported a draft United Nations Security Council resolution confronting the coronavirus pandemic on...
Read more
NewsGlobal News - 0

China ‘shocked’ by U.S. reversal on U.N. coronavirus resolution: Chinese diplomat

China and the United States both supported a draft United Nations Security Council resolution confronting the coronavirus pandemic on...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

South Korea reported 34 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest daily number in a month, after a small outbreak emerged around a slew of nightclubs that a confirmed patient had visited.

Of the new cases, 26 were domestically transmitted infections and eight were imported cases, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

Sunday’s total was the highest since April 9. After battling the first major epidemic outside China, South Korea posted zero or very few domestic cases over the past 10 days, with the daily tally hovering around 10 or less in recent weeks.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The resurgence followed a small but growing coronavirus outbreak centered in a handful of Seoul nightclubs, which a man in his late 20s had visited before testing positive for the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

4:28Coronavirus outbreak: BC’s top doctor says they need to find ‘sweet spot’ in social interaction

Coronavirus outbreak: BC’s top doctor says they need to find ‘sweet spot’ in social interaction

At least 15 people were traced to that man as of Friday,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleChina ‘shocked’ by U.S. reversal on U.N. coronavirus resolution: Chinese diplomat

More Articles Like This

Ontario sees lowest daily COVID-19 case increase in weeks as Canada inches towards 68K cases

Health Global News - 0
Canada reported 1,266 novel coronavirus cases and 124 deaths on Saturday, with all but four of those fatalities from Quebec and Ontario alone. The country...
Read more

Elon Musk threatens to move Tesla out of California over coronavirus rules

Health Global News - 0
Tesla CEO Elon Musk threatened Saturday to pull the company’s factory and headquarters out of California in an escalating spat with local officials who...
Read more

Robot ‘dog’ named Spot to help social distancing efforts at Singapore park

Health Global News - 0
A four-legged robot dog named Spot is set to help social distancing efforts in one of Singapore’s national parks during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Developed...
Read more

Worldwide coronavirus cases hit 4 million

Health Global News - 0
Over four million people have now become infected with the novel coronavirus, according to official reports and tallies, as the pandemic continues to envelop...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv