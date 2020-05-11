Health

Starbucks Canada plans to reopen 65% of stores by week’s end

Avatar
By Global News
starbucks-canada-plans-to-reopen-65%-of-stores-by-week’s-end

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Public reminded to secure all attractants following incident with deer

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is reminding the public to secure all attractants, this...
Read more
Canadian PressAdam Reaburn - 0

BC Hydro makes plans as power demand plummets due to COVID 19 pandemic

VANCOUVER, B.C. - The spring runoff and an ``unprecedented'' drop in the demand for electricity because of...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Davies calling for funding “right now” to start projects in the North Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Peace River North MLA, Dan Davies, is calling on the Provincial Government to fund...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Starbucks Canada says it plans to reopen 65 per cent of its stores by the end of the week, and 85 per cent operating by the end of the month.

The Seattle-based coffee giant sent out an update on its reopening plan on Monday, as businesses throughout the country struggle with how to operate under the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company is reminding customers they’ll need to follow physical-distancing protocols, including wearing a mask, when visiting its locations.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Staff will have to wear masks, and gloves will be available.

Plexiglas shields will be installed at the cashier.

1:08Coronavirus: Kelowna coffee shop slides through pandemic with song

Coronavirus: Kelowna coffee shop slides through pandemic with song

Prior to their shift, workers will be required to take their temperature and use a “COVID-19 Virtual Coach” to ensure they are able to work.

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement

People who’ve been missing their $5 latte will also be able to make purchases through the Starbucks app and pick up their order at the counter.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleN.L. and P.E.I. remain clear of new COVID-19 cases
Next article‘Extreme vigilance’ needed to go back to work, schools after coronavirus lockdown: WHO

More Articles Like This

As Canada eases coronavirus restrictions, testing must increase: experts

Health Global News - 0
Across the country, provinces have begun to slowly lift measures put in place to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus. On Monday, some schools...
Read more

‘Extreme vigilance’ needed to go back to work, schools after coronavirus lockdown: WHO

Health Global News - 0
Countries around the world have started to lift their coronavirus lockdowns, but they have to be extremely careful as they do it, according to...
Read more

N.L. and P.E.I. remain clear of new COVID-19 cases

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted May 11, 2020 2:00 pm 1:45Coronavirus outbreak: PEI releases plan for phased approach to reopening economy WATCH: Coronavirus outbreak: PEI releases plan...
Read more

Majority of BC residents support Province’s plan to reopen following COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - A new poll has been released showing support for British Columbia's plan to gradually reopen the province following the COVID-19 pandemic. Last...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv