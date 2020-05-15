stay-vigilant-about-coronavirus-in-ottawa-over-long-weekend,-dr.-vera-etches-urges

As Ottawa residents seek to take advantage of sunny weather over the Victoria Day long weekend, the city’s medical officer of health is urging the community to remain on guard against the novel coronavirus.

Two months after she first asked Ottawa residents to stay home in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the city, Dr. Vera Etches told members of the media on a conference call Friday afternoon that Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is still seeing new infections as a result of community spread.

She said it’s a common misconception that the only transmission of the virus is through Ottawa’s long-term care homes, but noted that, in fact, roughly one in every five cases can be traced to contact with a positive case in the community.

“The virus has not left our community,” Etches said.

“We are still in a pandemic situation and I trust the people of Ottawa will continue to be vigilant to protect themselves and protect others,” she added.

