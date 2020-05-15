Health

Stay vigilant about coronavirus in Ottawa over long weekend, Dr. Vera Etches urges

Avatar
By Global News
stay-vigilant-about-coronavirus-in-ottawa-over-long-weekend,-dr.-vera-etches-urges

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

United Way of Northern BC disburses over $171,000 in funding to senior programs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The United Way of Northern B.C. announced the disbursement of over $171,000 in funding...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Tracey Paquette returns home after lengthy battle with COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Blueberry River First Nation reports Band Member, Tracey Paquette, has been released from hospital...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

School District 60 to release plan on gradual return for in-class learning

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Province announced, on Friday, May 15, a gradual return to school, which starts...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

As Ottawa residents seek to take advantage of sunny weather over the Victoria Day long weekend, the city’s medical officer of health is urging the community to remain on guard against the novel coronavirus.

Two months after she first asked Ottawa residents to stay home in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the city, Dr. Vera Etches told members of the media on a conference call Friday afternoon that Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is still seeing new infections as a result of community spread.

She said it’s a common misconception that the only transmission of the virus is through Ottawa’s long-term care homes, but noted that, in fact, roughly one in every five cases can be traced to contact with a positive case in the community.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“The virus has not left our community,” Etches said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are still in a pandemic situation and I trust the people of Ottawa will continue to be vigilant to protect themselves and protect others,” she added.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleB.C. reopening: Health orders lifted, allowing gyms to reopen
Next articleCoronavirus: City of Toronto summer camps, all major permitted events cancelled until Aug. 31

More Articles Like This

United Way of Northern BC disburses over $171,000 in funding to senior programs

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The United Way of Northern B.C. announced the disbursement of over $171,000 in funding to agencies for senior programs. According...
Read more

Tracey Paquette returns home after lengthy battle with COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Blueberry River First Nation reports Band Member, Tracey Paquette, has been released from hospital after a lengthy battle with...
Read more

Coronavirus: City of Toronto summer camps, all major permitted events cancelled until Aug. 31

Health Global News - 0
The City of Toronto has announced the cancellation of all planned summer camps as well as revocation of permits for all major festivals until...
Read more

B.C. reopening: Health orders lifted, allowing gyms to reopen

Health Global News - 0
Three B.C. health authorities have lifted orders to close gyms ahead of Phase 2 of the province’s plan to reopen the economy. Fraser Health says...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv