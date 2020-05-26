Street Cleaning underway across Fort St John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Annual Spring Street Cleaning is underway across the City of Fort St. John.

According to City Communications Manager, Ryan Harvey, City crews have been out street sweeping for weeks and will continue to do so for quite some time.

Harvey says the City often does residential areas twice, and they are currently on the first round of cleaning.

The first round of street sweeping starts in the downtown core and on the main roads in preparation for line painting.

Following the first round of street sweeping in the downtown core and main roads, crews then move to residential streets.

Harvey says the application of dust control on gravel roads will continue to be done throughout the summer season as required.

More information on City road maintenance can be found on the City’s website.