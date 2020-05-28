study-finds-lower-covid-19-death-rate-in-metro-vancouver-icus-than-other-cities

People admitted to intensive care at Lower Mainland hospitals were less likely to die of COVID-19 than patients in other regions around the world, according to a new study.

The case series, published Wednesday in the Canadan Medical Association Journal, looked at the outcomes of 117 COVID-19 patients admitted to ICUs in six Metro Vancouver hospitals between Feb. 21 and Apr. 14.

It found that 15 per cent of those Metro Vancouver patients died.

That’s compared to 23 per cent in New York, 26 per cent in Lombardy, Italy and 50 per cent in Seattle. In Wuhan, China, where the novel coronavirus was first detected, the ICU death rate was a whopping 62 per cent.

Local patients and those in comparative regions had similar demographics and severity of illness.

