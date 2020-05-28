Health

Study finds lower COVID-19 death rate in Metro Vancouver ICUs than other cities

Avatar
By Global News
study-finds-lower-covid-19-death-rate-in-metro-vancouver-icus-than-other-cities

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Two new COVID-19 cases identified in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health Services is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in Grande Prairie. The two new...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Grande Prairie RCMP continue to see rise in phone scams

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Over the past couple of months, Grande Prairie RCMP say they have seen an increase...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Northern Health sees one new case of COVID-19, nine new cases across BC as of Wednesday

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is now at 63...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

People admitted to intensive care at Lower Mainland hospitals were less likely to die of COVID-19 than patients in other regions around the world, according to a new study.

The case series, published Wednesday in the Canadan Medical Association Journal, looked at the outcomes of 117 COVID-19 patients admitted to ICUs in six Metro Vancouver hospitals between Feb. 21 and Apr. 14.

It found that 15 per cent of those Metro Vancouver patients died.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

That’s compared to 23 per cent in New York, 26 per cent in Lombardy, Italy and 50 per cent in Seattle. In Wuhan, China, where the novel coronavirus was first detected, the ICU death rate was a whopping 62 per cent.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Local patients and those in comparative regions had similar demographics and severity of illness.

Story continues below advertisement

5:37B.C. premier extends state of emergency, announces resumption of legislature and Surrey care centre

B.C. premier extends state of emergency,  » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleCanada’s new coronavirus cases continue trending downward as deaths rise by 126

More Articles Like This

Canada’s new coronavirus cases continue trending downward as deaths rise by 126

Health Global News - 0
Canada recorded 872 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday, marking a continued downward trend after finally falling below 1,000 new infections a day earlier. Yet 126...
Read more

Montrealers try to stay cool and safe amid spring heatwave during COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
Montrealers have been trying to find ways to keep cool during a spring heatwave in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Temperatures soared to 30...
Read more

Coronavirus risk hasn’t changed space training much, Canadian astronauts say

Health Global News - 0
On Saturday, SpaceX is expected to launch a historic flight to and from the International Space Station that will revolutionize space exploration, following an...
Read more

Two new COVID-19 cases identified in Grande Prairie

Health Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health Services is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in Grande Prairie. The two new cases now bring the count,...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv