teen-says-inflammatory-disorder-linked-to-coronavirus-feels-like-being-‘internally-on-fire’

Jack McMorrow’s main priority a month ago was finishing up his school year online.

By the end of April, the 14-year-old from the Queens borough of New York City was hospitalized in critical condition due to an inflammatory disease linked to the coronavirus. This disease, called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), mainly impacts children.

MIS-C has been deemed a “new threat” by doctors at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the U.S.

And although the teen has completely healed and is with his family at home, at its worst, all his organs were inflamed, his veins were collapsing and his heart was failing. He also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“It does feel like your body is internally on fire. It’s an electric type of feeling. It’s a constant strain of pain; as you feel the blood flow through you, you also feel the pain flow through at the same time,” he told Global News.

Jack in his hospital bed. Photo provided by John McMorrow.

MIS-C has been found in 24 states in the U.S.

