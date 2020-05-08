DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The greatest show in the Peace has been cancelled in 2020.

The Dawson Creek Exhibition and Stampede has been cancelled for 2020. In a letter posted to the organization’s Facebook page, Exhibition president Connie Patterson said, “It is with a great deal of sadness that I announce the Dawson Creek Exhibition and Stampede feel the need to cancel our event August 5-9, 2020.”

The letter went on to say the association will continue to make improvements to the stampede grounds in Dawson Creek in preparation for the 100th anniversary of the stampede in 2022.

The 99th edition of the stampede is scheduled for August 11-15 in 2021.