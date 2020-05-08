NewsRegionalSports

The Dawson Creek Exhibition and Stampede has been cancelled

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
Bull Riding action at the Dawson Creek Fall Fair rodeo on Sunday. Photo by Chris Newton.

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

The Dawson Creek Exhibition and Stampede has been cancelled

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The greatest show in the Peace has been cancelled in 2020.
Read more
Local Journalism InitiativeTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

PRRD joins provincial caribou recovery process Draft

Peace River Regional District chair Brad Sperling and vice-chair Dan Rose have been appointed to the stakeholder...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Cash cows: Alberta announces $42-million joint aid package for cattle industry

EDMONTON — Premier Jason Kenney says Alberta and the federal government will cost share a $42-million program to help...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The greatest show in the Peace has been cancelled in 2020.

The Dawson Creek Exhibition and Stampede has been cancelled for 2020. In a letter posted to the organization’s Facebook page, Exhibition president Connie Patterson said, “It is with a great deal of sadness that I announce the Dawson Creek Exhibition and Stampede feel the need to cancel our event August 5-9, 2020.”

The letter went on to say the association will continue to make improvements to the stampede grounds in Dawson Creek in preparation for the 100th anniversary of the stampede in 2022.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The 99th edition of the stampede is scheduled for August 11-15 in 2021.

Previous articleExperts are worried U.S. CDC taking backseat in White House coronavirus response
Next articleUN asking for billions to battle coronavirus in world’s poorest countries

More Articles Like This

PRRD joins provincial caribou recovery process Draft

Local Journalism Initiative Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0
Peace River Regional District chair Brad Sperling and vice-chair Dan Rose have been appointed to the stakeholder committees involved with the Southern...
Read more

Cash cows: Alberta announces $42-million joint aid package for cattle industry

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
EDMONTON — Premier Jason Kenney says Alberta and the federal government will cost share a $42-million program to help farmers and ranchers deal with...
Read more

Collaboration on methane research establishes two-year research plan

Energy News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Oil and Gas Methane Emissions Research Collaborative has established a two-year plan to advance research on methane...
Read more

2020 Canada celebrations will be different in Fort St. John this year

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Canada Day in Fort St. John will be different in 2020. Fort St. John...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv