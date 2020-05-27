The driver of tanker truck dies in crash

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The RCMP have confirmed the driver of a tanker truck that caught fire Tuesday has died.

The fire broke out just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, and emergency crews from Fort St. John, Taylor and Charlie Lake responded.

Upon arrival, it was determined that a southbound tanker truck hauling crude oil made a sharp left turn across the highway, upon which time it rolled over into the opposing ditch and caught fire. The lone driver of the tanker, a man in his late forties from the Central Interior region of the province, was not able to escape the wreckage and was killed as a result.

The RCMP says the tanker truck was travelling southbound on the Alaska Highway when it abruptly left the road and caught fire.

The investigation into the collision is on-going, but the RCMP do not believe another vehicle was involved, but they are looking for the public’s help. If you saw the accident or have dashcam footage, contact the RCMP at 250-787-8100.

The RCMP say they believe the tanker was hauling crude oil.

The Highway was closed for over 12 hours. The highway is now open in both directions.