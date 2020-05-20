Health

The gym will be one of the toughest spaces to reopen, experts say

By Global News
Global News

With the tentative reopening of some retail spaces, parks, golf courses and even farmers markets in provinces across Canada, many may be hoping to return to other parts of their routine prior to lockdown.

But when it comes to the opening of gym and fitness facilities, that may be further off, as most provinces do not yet have a set date to reopen those businesses.

Gyms will be some of the toughest facilities to reopen while COVID-19 is still a threat, said Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist at Toronto General Hospital.

“If we’re going to make a list of high-risk activities, the gym would be on the upper end of that spectrum. We’ve got lots of people in an enclosed indoor space with high-contact surfaces, and they’re also exercising as well, perhaps expelling more breath into the air,” he said.

For provinces to get to that stage of reopening, they will have to see consistently low case numbers and strict protocols in place to keep gym-goers safe, he said.

“It’s just not a safe environment when we’re dealing with a respiratory infection that can be easily transmitted from person to person.

