The New Reality: Bubble between N.B. and P.E.I. ‘best bet’ for tourism industry, travel

New Brunswickers may have just become comfortable with the idea of household bubbles but two Maritime premiers are looking to put a new spin on the concept, by becoming bubble provinces.

Household bubbles are a practice that allows two households to form a single unit and drop physical distancing restrictions.

Now, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick are in discussions to open up travel between the two provinces.

“You know, we do need to begin to get some economic activity rolling in both provinces,” said P.E.I. Premier Dennis King. “We do seem to be on similar trajectories so it does seem to make sense at first blush at least that we would be able to work together with some kind of bubble province arrangement.”

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said that he and his P.E.I.

