The New Reality: N.S. food producers reaching new customers, but will interest wane after COVID-19?

By Global News
This is the fourth in a series of stories looking at the new reality of life during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Maritimes. You can find the full series here

Since the start of the pandemic in Nova Scotia, pies have been flying off the shelves at the Humble Pie shop in Dartmouth.

In fact, sales have been so good, co-owners Shauna MacLeod and Mike Noakes had to choose between keeping the shop open for walk-ins and moving their business to an online, pre-ordered pickup and delivery service.

They went with the latter.

“Within the first few weeks we were selling as many and a little bit more than we were selling during our regular workweek, within five days a week,” said MacLeod.

“To our surprise, we thought we were opening a service to our regular customers and promoted it solely with social media, but we’re seeing more and more new customers trying pies.”

READ MORE: Halifax Seaport Farmers’ Market launches ‘pod’ to test pre-order and pick-up program

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Humble Pie is just one of several Nova Scotia food vendors and primary producers that have seen a spike in new customers during the pandemic.

