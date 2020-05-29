Health

The New Reality: What can Canada learn from Denmark’s return to class?

By Global News
Global News

This is the seventh in a series of stories looking at the new reality of life during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Maritimes. You can find the full series here.

Its a bright and sunny morning in Aarhus, Denmark, and the Silverstein twins are headed back to school amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Danish government closed schools for a month when the pandemic first hit but Denmark was the first country in Europe to reopen classrooms.

“We were scared, really anxious,” said Tamara Silverstein, the twins’ parent.

Denmark has a population of nearly six million people, and so far there have been 563 deaths related to the coronavirus.

When restrictions were lifted, daycares and elementary schools opened first.

“The first day they came back they said it was the best day of their lives,” said Silverstein.

The Silversteins’ lives going back to a new normal was part of Denmark’s emergency education plan. Strict guidelines meant students and teachers had to stay two metres apart and parents were not allowed on school property.

