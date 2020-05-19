Health

‘The virus is still there,’ Legault says as Quebec sees lowest coronavirus case increase since April

By Global News
Global News

Quebecers are asked to remain vigilant and follow public health guidelines as the province recorded its lowest number of new novel coronavirus cases in more than a month on Tuesday.

Premier François Legault said during his briefing the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, is to keep up social-distancing measures.

“The situation remains stable in our hospitals, the number of deaths continue to be lowered in the past few weeks and we have the lowest number of cases since April 11,” he said. “It’s encouraging but it’s not time to let our guard down.”

“The virus is still there, not only in Montreal, and we must continue to protect ourselves and to protect others.”

Quebec remains the province hardest hit by the pandemic, where infections and deaths account for roughly half of Canada’s total.

The respiratory illness has killed 3,647 Quebecers,

