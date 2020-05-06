These are the businesses not included in B.C.’s plan to reopen amid COVID-19

British Columbia has laid out a roadmap to reopen its economy during the novel coronavirus pandemic, but several industries will remain shuttered for the time being.

The province has set no timeline to reopen casinos, nightclubsy, or bars, calling it a “complicated consideration.”

When they are cleared to open, the province says industry associations will need to develop plans for safe operation that will meet both public health and safety guidelines and approval of WorkSafeBC.

Last month, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said casinos would be among the last businesses to reopen.

“We know that that type of environment is an enclosed environment, an inside environment,” she said.

“We know that many of the people who frequent in that environment are older people or people with underlying illnesses, perhaps people who might be more… vulnerable to having severe illness from COVID-19.”

Large gatherings will also remain banned until either a vaccine is developed, enough people in the province become immune to the virus through exposure,

