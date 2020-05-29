HealthNewsRegional

Three new cases of COVID-19 reported in Grande Prairie

There are nine active cases in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health is reporting three new positive cases of COVID-19 in Grande Prairie.
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Alberta Health is reporting three new positive cases of COVID-19 in Grande Prairie.

There are now nine active cases in the City and another two active cases in the County of Grande Prairie.

In Grande Prairie, there have been 12 cases, of which three have fully recovered. In the County, four people have recovered from COVID-19.

Across Alberta, there are 616 active COVID-19 cases. Over 6,200 people have recovered.

The Province of Alberta has tested 229,675 people since the pandemic started.

