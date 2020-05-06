Health

Three new COVID-19 deaths in B.C., number of ICU patients falls below 20

Avatar
By Global News
three-new-covid-19-deaths-in-bc.,-number-of-icu-patients-falls-below-20

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Total COVID-19 cases now up to 54 in Northern Health, 23 new cases across the province

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region is now...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Dawson Creek RCMP seek assistance in solving 2015 cold case

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP are continuing to seek the public's assistance in solving a cold case...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

SD 60 to bring Applied Design Skills and Technology lessons to your home

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - As part of bringing education to the home during the COVID-19 pandemic, School District...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

British Columbia reported three new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday and 23 new cases of the virus.

However, the number of people in intensive care dropped to 19, the first time it has fallen under 20 since March 24.

Seventy-four people in total remain in hospital.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

At least 124 people in B.C. have died from the disease, while officials have confirmed at least 2,255 cases in total. About 66 per cent of those have fully recovered.

Community outbreaks continue to be among the province’s major concerns.

2:33Premier John Horgan to unveil plans Wednesday for re-opening B.C. economy

Premier John Horgan to unveil plans Wednesday for re-opening B.C. economy

As of Wednesday, there were seven confirmed cases at Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry, 56 at Superior Poultry in Coquitlam, and 35 at United Poultry in Vancouver.

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. has also linked 16 cases to the Kearl Lake oilsands project in northern Alberta.

Advertisement

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleCoronavirus: Toronto restaurants boycotting Uber Eats due to high commission rates

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Toronto restaurants boycotting Uber Eats due to high commission rates

Health Global News - 0
Some Toronto restaurants say they are boycotting Uber Eats due to the high percentage of commission the app is still choosing to take per...
Read more

‘I need help’: Coronavirus highlights disparities among Canadians with disabilities

Health Global News - 0
Prior to the novel coronavirus pandemic, 27-year-old Marissa Blake was rarely ever home. Now, Blake, who lives in Toronto supportive housing and needs assistance to...
Read more

Total COVID-19 cases now up to 54 in Northern Health, 23 new cases across the province

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region is now up to 54 and 23...
Read more

EU members to push for formal probe into coronavirus origins, Canadian position unclear

Health Global News - 0
European Union member states plan later this month to push for a formal international probe into how the coronavirus pandemic began and what lessons...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv