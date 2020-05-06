Health

Timeline: How B.C. plans to reopen amid COVID-19

Avatar
By Global News
timeline:-how-bc.-plans-to-reopen-amid-covid-19

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Ministry of Education working with school districts to phase-in classroom learning

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Ministry of Education says it is working with all 60 school districts and independent schools...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Premier lays out plan to reopen economy with changes starting in the next week

VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan rolled out the Provincial plan to slowly restart the economy by...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Total COVID-19 cases now up to 54 in Northern Health, 23 new cases across the province

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region is now...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Posted May 6, 2020 7:26 pm

Updated May 6, 2020 7:27 pm

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

B.C. has laid out a four-phase plan to reopen the economy, health-care system and schools as the number of new cases of COVID-19 slowly declines.

“We’re already at phase one. This is because B.C. did not completely shut down. Other jurisdictions are only now returning to the place B.C. has been at for some time,” Horgan told a news conference on Wednesday.

“Proceeding to the next step will depend on the outcomes and the path of COVID-19. Over the next months, we will continue to expand the number of businesses and services that can operate with strict safety protocols.”

B.C. has no plans to resume large gatherings, including concerts, conferences or professional sports, until a vaccine is available. International travel and tourism will also remain restricted.

Here is the proposed timeline of what will resume in the coming months…

Story continues below advertisement

Mid-May

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Advertisement
  • Elective surgeries
  • Dentistry,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleAfter failing to publicly reveal COVID-19 outbreak, Ontario meat plant now has 24 confirmed cases
Next articleB.C. sets mid-May target to reopen restaurants with coronavirus precautions

More Articles Like This

Some B.C. campgrounds to reopen June 1 amid coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
It appears camping season in British Columbia won’t be a complete write-off during the novel coronavirus pandemic. The provincial government unveiled its plan to reopen...
Read more

Canada reports 189 more deaths, more than 1,400 new coronavirus cases

Health Global News - 0
Canada reported an additional 1,450 cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, including 189 more deaths. Wednesday’s numbers — which were tallied by Global News...
Read more

Coronavirus: Western University face shield initiative sees production boost from General Dynamics

Health Global News - 0
An initiative launched by Western University to design and produce face shields for frontline medical workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic is getting some big...
Read more

B.C. sets mid-May target to reopen restaurants with coronavirus precautions

Health Global News - 0
B.C. restaurants could soon get the green light to reopen with enhanced precautions to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Provincial health officer Dr....
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv