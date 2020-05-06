Timeline: How B.C. plans to reopen amid COVID-19

Posted May 6, 2020 7:26 pm

Updated May 6, 2020 7:27 pm

B.C. has laid out a four-phase plan to reopen the economy, health-care system and schools as the number of new cases of COVID-19 slowly declines.

“We’re already at phase one. This is because B.C. did not completely shut down. Other jurisdictions are only now returning to the place B.C. has been at for some time,” Horgan told a news conference on Wednesday.

“Proceeding to the next step will depend on the outcomes and the path of COVID-19. Over the next months, we will continue to expand the number of businesses and services that can operate with strict safety protocols.”

B.C. has no plans to resume large gatherings, including concerts, conferences or professional sports, until a vaccine is available. International travel and tourism will also remain restricted.

Here is the proposed timeline of what will resume in the coming months…

Mid-May

Elective surgeries

Dentistry,

