TNOC reaches out to local First Nation communities during time of need

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Top Notch Oilfield Contracting recently made donations to local First Nation Elders to help them out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Judy Desjarlais, of Top Notch Oilfield Contracting, her company, along with Gas Link, teamed up together to donate much-needed supplies to First Nation Elders.

Desjarlais says this is the second time they have reached out to the local communities. The first time they reached out was by delivering groceries to elders to keep them safe during the pandemic.

“This is our second reach out to the community. The first one, we donated some groceries, flour, basic food just to keep the elders safe and help them to stay safe in the community rather than going to Fort St. John to do their shopping. We delivered the food to them.”

During the second round of reaching out, Desjarlais says they have donated personal protective equipment, such as handmade face masks, to allow elders to shop safely as the economy begins to reopen.

Desjarlais notes that the reaching out was successful as they donated to three communities; Doing River, Blueberry River, and Halfway River First Nation.