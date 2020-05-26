too-fast,-too-soon?-how-we’ll-know-whether-ontario-reopened-at-the-right-time

Just over a week into the reopening of Ontario’s economy after months of lockdown over COVID-19, there is an eagerness to see if the moves made were the right ones.

The answer, however, is not a straightforward one, nor is it on the immediate horizon, experts say.

“It’s unsatisfying in that we have to wait and see,” said Ashleigh Tuite, an infectious disease epidemiologist and researcher with the University of Toronto.

“The challenge is, the province’s reopening plan doesn’t exist in a vacuum.”

On Monday, Ontario reported more than 400 new COVID-19 cases for a fifth straight day. However, the streak was broken Tuesday, as the province recorded 287 new cases, the lowest number since the end of March. That brings the total in the province to 26,191 cases, including 2,123 deaths.

The reason for the upward trend is hard to definitively pinpoint, Tuite said. While the provincial health minister attributed the consecutive uptick to Mother’s Day weekend — “people seeing families when they should not have been more than five people together” — there are underlying influences,

