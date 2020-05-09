Health

Top White House officials ordered U.S. CDC coronavirus reopening guide buried, docs show

Avatar
By Global News
top-white-house-officials-ordered-us.-cdc-coronavirus-reopening-guide-buried,-docs-show

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Physical distancing still necessary to keep COVID-19 curve flattened in BC

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region is now...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Organics Pilot Project seeking donation of waste from the public

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern Environmental Action Team and the Peace River Regional District are asking for...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Lake Point Golf & Country Club to open soon for the season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Lake Point Golf and Country Club will soon be opening for the 2020 season. According...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The decision to shelve detailed advice from the nation’s top disease control experts for reopening communities during the coronavirus pandemic came from the highest levels of the White House, according to internal government emails obtained by The Associated Press.

The files also show that after the AP reported Thursday that the guidance document had been buried, the Trump administration ordered key parts of it to be fast-tracked for approval.

The trove of emails show the nation’s top public health experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spending weeks working on guidance to help the country deal with a public health emergency, only to see their work quashed by political appointees with little explanation.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The document, titled “Guidance for Implementing the Opening Up America Again Framework,” was researched and written to help faith leaders, business owners, educators and state and local officials as they begin to reopen. It included detailed “decision trees,” or flow charts aimed at helping local leaders navigate the difficult decision of whether to reopen or remain closed.

Story continues below advertisement

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said Friday that the documents had not been approved by CDC Director Robert Redfield.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleCOVID-19 outbreak declared at Canada Post plant in Calgary

More Articles Like This

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Canada Post plant in Calgary

Health Global News - 0
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Canada Post processing plant in north Calgary on Friday. The...
Read more

Trump says ‘no rush’ for more U.S. financial aid despite 20M job losses last month

Health Global News - 0
President Donald Trump said Friday he’s in “no rush” to negotiate another financial rescue bill, even as the government reported that more than 20...
Read more

Coronavirus: Pfizer prepares for large-scale vaccine production

Health Global News - 0
Pfizer Inc said on Friday it is in talks to shift more of its medicine production to outside contractors as it prepares for large-scale...
Read more

Biggest threat to Brazil’s coronavirus response may be its own leader: medical journal

Health Global News - 0
The biggest threat to Brazil’s ability to successfully combat the spread of the coronavirus and tackle the unfolding public health crisis is the country’s...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv