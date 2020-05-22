Health

Toronto faces 47% property tax increase to maintain services if $1.5B budget gap isn’t filled, mayor says

By Global News
toronto-faces-47%-property-tax-increase-to-maintain-services-if-$1.5b-budget-gap-isn't-filled,-mayor-says

NewsScott Brooks - 0

FSJ Hospital Foundation receives more donations for COVID-19 Greatest Needs Fund

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has received more donations towards its COVID-19 Greatest...
NewsScott Brooks - 0

City of Fort St John to owe almost $484,000 in RCMP Retirement Benefits

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John owes almost $484,000 in RCMP Retirement Benefits, following...
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Partial attendance to be implemented for SD60 students starting June 1

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 has released plans for the return to class on June 1,...
Global News

Toronto Mayor John Tory has made another dire plea for financial support from the upper levels of government, warning if the City doesn’t receive help filling a minimum $1.5-billion budget hole major cuts or property tax increases will be needed.

“Without immediate support, our city – like many other cities across Canada – is facing unprecedented cuts that will hurt the city and every person and business that the federal and provincial governments have spent billions trying to help in the wake of COVID-19,” he told reporters Friday afternoon.

“As the year goes on, we also have to plan for what would happen if that support doesn’t come and due to the magnitude of the problem almost every service would suffer.”

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Tory said under the law and in comparison to the provincial and federal governments, the municipality is limited in taxation powers and it cannot run deficits.

“We cannot slash services right now nor can we massively raise taxes mid-year to help cover these costs,” he said.

“It would take a 47 per cent hike in property taxes to raise $1.5 billion – that is just not practical or fair to taxpayers.”

In the absence of a massive property tax hike,

