HealthNewsRegional

Total COVID-19 cases now pass 2,500 across BC, total of 62 in Northern Health as of Friday

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
B.C.'s top medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (right) with Health Minister Adrian Dix. B.C. government photo

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Total COVID-19 cases now pass 2,500 across BC, total of 62 in Northern Health as of Friday

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is now up to...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

FSJ Hospital Foundation receives more donations for COVID-19 Greatest Needs Fund

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has received more donations towards its COVID-19 Greatest...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

City of Fort St John to owe almost $484,000 in RCMP Retirement Benefits

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John owes almost $484,000 in RCMP Retirement Benefits, following...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is now up to 62 and 18 new cases were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,507, as released by Health Officials on Friday.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are currently 310 active cases in B.C.

Henry says, out of the total cases, 2,042 have since recovered from the virus.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

41 patients with COVID-19 are in hospital, while eight of those are in ICU.

155 people across the province have since passed away from the virus.

According to Henry, the province is finding a new balance between protecting our health and reopening many of the businesses and activities that are important to all of us.

Henry says the approach of moving slowly, with patience and care, is the only way B.C. can move forward.

Previous articleMontreal Children’s Hospital worried about possible rise in injuries, drownings with kids stuck at home
Next articleResearch to examine emotional well-being of physicians, nurses during pandemic

More Articles Like This

B.C. reports 3 new deaths, 18 new cases of COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
British Columbia has recorded three new deaths from COVID-19, along with 18 new cases of the disease. However, the provincial confirmed-case total climbed to 2,507...
Read more

Research to examine emotional well-being of physicians, nurses during pandemic

Health Global News - 0
A former University of Alberta professor is leading a research project examining the emotional well-being of healthcare professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic. Jason Harley, a...
Read more

Montreal Children’s Hospital worried about possible rise in injuries, drownings with kids stuck at home

Health Global News - 0
As if you didn’t have enough to worry about already, with kids spending more time at home this summer than in recent years, the...
Read more

A ‘soft landfall’: Africa coronavirus cases surpass 100,000, but deaths remain low

Health Global News - 0
Africa’s coronavirus cases have surpassed 100,000, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday, as the youthful continent with many fragile health...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv