Total COVID-19 cases now pass 2,500 across BC, total of 62 in Northern Health as of Friday

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is now up to 62 and 18 new cases were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,507, as released by Health Officials on Friday.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are currently 310 active cases in B.C.

Henry says, out of the total cases, 2,042 have since recovered from the virus.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

41 patients with COVID-19 are in hospital, while eight of those are in ICU.

155 people across the province have since passed away from the virus.

According to Henry, the province is finding a new balance between protecting our health and reopening many of the businesses and activities that are important to all of us.

Henry says the approach of moving slowly, with patience and care, is the only way B.C. can move forward.