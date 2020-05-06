HealthNewsRegional

Total COVID-19 cases now up to 54 in Northern Health, 23 new cases across the province

By Scott Brooks
B.C.'s top medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (right) with Health Minister Adrian Dix. B.C. government photo

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region is now up to 54 and 23 new cases were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,255 as announced by Health Officials on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, out of those total cases, 1,494 have since recovered from the virus.

As for the number of cases in hospitals across the province, 74 are hospitalized, while 19 of those are in ICU.

124 people across the province have since passed away from the virus.

Henry continues to remind British Columbians that they must continue to practice physical distancing, proper hand washing, and staying isolated, if feeling ill, in order to remain 100 percent committed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

