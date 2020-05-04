HealthNewsRegional

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Northern Health now up to 51, curve has flattened

By Scott Brooks
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry Photograph By GOVERNMENT OF BC

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region is now at 51 and 53 new cases were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,224 as announced by Health Officials on Monday afternoon.

According to Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, out of those total cases, 1,417 have since recovered from the virus.

As for the number of cases in hospitals across the province, 77 are hospitalized, while 20 of those are in ICU.

117 people across the province have since passed away from the virus.

As for the provincial ‘curve’, Henry says it has “flattened”  and that B.C. is well ahead of the rest of Canada in cases and deaths.

While the curve has flattened, Henry continues to order physical distancing to prevent an increase or second wave of the virus.

