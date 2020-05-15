Tracey Paquette returns home after lengthy battle with COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Blueberry River First Nation reports Band Member, Tracey Paquette, has been released from hospital after a lengthy battle with COVID-19.

According to the First Nation, Paquette was the first to test positive for COVID-19, on the reserve, in April.

She spent a few weeks in hospital in Prince George, some of that time on a ventilator to help her breathe and then returned to Fort St. John Hospital for further recovery.

During this COVID-19 outbreak, Blueberry says their community has rallied around to protect the Elders and vulnerable band members from this health threat.

Due to how contagious nature of the virus, the First Nation continues to restrict those who can come into the reserve in an effort to keep the community safe.

“Because of how contagious this respiratory virus is, we continue to restrict those who can come into Blueberry River First Nation in an effort to shield our band members, especially our Elders. As keepers of our traditions and the drivers of our forward thinking values, our Elders are the backbone of our community. We must ensure our positive role models continue to lead our community.”