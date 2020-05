FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Alaska Highway is closed north bound just past Fort St John.

There seems to be a semi-truck on fire close to the new Brandt Tractor building.

If you’re in the area, let us know what you see by emailing news@moosefm.ca



Report of a closure due to vehicle incident #BCHwy97 north of #FortStJohn – we're looking into it. #YXJ — DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 26, 2020

More details to come