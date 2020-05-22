Health

Trudeau expected to face questions on how feds can help provinces test, trace COVID-19

By Global News
Global News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to face pressure on Friday to detail how the federal government will help provinces massively scale up testing for coronavirus as the country slowly begins to come back to life.

Trudeau reiterated Thursday evening his offer of federal help on testing and contact tracing during his weekly conference call with premiers — repeating an offer he first made a week ago and which the Prime Minister’s Office says was well received.

Yet despite that offer, the provinces and territories combined are testing fewer than 30,000 Canadians every day — less than half the available testing capacity that chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam has said should be the target.

The lack of testing is particularly problematic in the two largest provinces, which account for some 80 per cent of the COVID-19 cases across the country.

1:48Coronavirus: Ontario lags behind on testing, Ford pledges to do better

