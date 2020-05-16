trudeau-looks-at-travel-between-prime-minister’s-‘cottages’-as-trips-between-work,-home

While Canadians are being counselled to avoid travelling to their cottages during the COVID-19 pandemic, Justin Trudeau is expected to spend the first long weekend of the summer season travelling between two cottages.

Except that in his case the “cottages” are actually official prime ministerial residences — one of which has become his family’s primary residence during the crisis while the other has been turned into Trudeau’s primary office as he, like millions of other Canadians, works from home as much as possible to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Trudeau’s travel between the two caused something of a furor when he posted an Easter weekend photo of him posing with his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, and their three children at what’s known as the prime minister’s cottage or summer retreat — a 16-room, Colonial Revival heritage house that sits on a 5.4-hectare property, along with three other smaller “cottages,” overlooking Harrington Lake in Quebec’s Gatineau hills.

But the way Trudeau sees it, he’s simply travelling between his work in Ottawa and his family’s home 30 minutes away,

