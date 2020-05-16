Health

Trudeau looks at travel between prime minister’s ‘cottages’ as trips between work, home

Avatar
By Global News
trudeau-looks-at-travel-between-prime-minister’s-‘cottages’-as-trips-between-work,-home

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Mayor Ackerman says its smarter to borrow money to build new RCMP detachment

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman says it wouldn't be smart for...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

BC must continue to be ‘measured and thoughtful’ when moving forward with COVID-19 recovery

VICTORIA, B.C. - The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region remains at 58 and...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Boaters advised to use caution when passing through Site C dam site

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro is advising Peace River boaters and users to use caution when passing...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

While Canadians are being counselled to avoid travelling to their cottages during the COVID-19 pandemic, Justin Trudeau is expected to spend the first long weekend of the summer season travelling between two cottages.

Except that in his case the “cottages” are actually official prime ministerial residences — one of which has become his family’s primary residence during the crisis while the other has been turned into Trudeau’s primary office as he, like millions of other Canadians, works from home as much as possible to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Trudeau’s travel between the two caused something of a furor when he posted an Easter weekend photo of him posing with his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, and their three children at what’s known as the prime minister’s cottage or summer retreat — a 16-room, Colonial Revival heritage house that sits on a 5.4-hectare property, along with three other smaller “cottages,” overlooking Harrington Lake in Quebec’s Gatineau hills.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Story continues below advertisement

But the way Trudeau sees it, he’s simply travelling between his work in Ottawa and his family’s home 30 minutes away,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleItchy eyes or a runny nose? How to treat common allergy symptoms
Next articleAs Canada slowly reopens, here are six coronavirus numbers to keep an eye on

More Articles Like This

China supports ‘inclusive review’ of coronavirus response while pointing finger at U.S.

Health Global News - 0
The Chinese government would be open to some sort of review of the coronavirus pandemic, according to its ambassador to Canada. But Cong Peiwu says...
Read more

HIV-AIDS taught us not to police a disease outbreak, say experts. Did the lesson stick?

Health Global News - 0
The Canadian death toll from HIV — the human immunodeficiency virus that, in its most advanced stages, becomes AIDS — peaked at 1,764 in...
Read more

Coronavirus conspiracy theory linking pandemic to 5G technology sparks cell tower fires

Health Global News - 0
On Friday, May 1, police in Laval, Quebec, received a call that a cellular tower was on fire. One week later, provincial police arrested a...
Read more

Canadians following COVID-19 measures miss out on long weekend traditions

Health Global News - 0
The Victoria Day long weekend for Rob Watson meant friends, sunshine, barbecue, beer and a cottage. The 36-year-old laughingly remembers batting away black flies on...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv