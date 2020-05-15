trudeau-mum-on-help-for-workers-with-health-conditions-as-coronavirus-restrictions-ease

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sidestepped questions on Friday on whether the federal government will implement any measures to help Canadians with underlying health conditions who fear returning to work as novel coronavirus restrictions ease.

During his daily news conference on Canada’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Trudeau was asked if any such measures will be put in place.

“Our focus throughout this entire pandemic has been the safety and security of Canadians,” the prime minister responded.

“We know some Canadians are more vulnerable to COVID-19 because of age, because of underlying health factors and every step of the way we have focused on giving them the support they need and we will continue to do so.”

Pressed about what specific measures are on the table for workers with pre-existing illnesses, Trudeau said his government will “continue to look at the situations as they come up.”

He reiterated the financial support Ottawa has offered Canadians during the pandemic,

