Trudeau says he’ll get coronavirus antibody test once serological testing available

By Global News
Global News

After potentially being exposed to the novel coronavirus earlier this year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he intends to get a test that detects COVID-19 antibodies when those tests become more widely available.

The prime minister’s wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, tested posted for the virus in mid-March. Both she and Trudeau went into isolation when she sought a test.

To date, Trudeau has not reported ever experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 — the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — or getting a swab test, but said he does plan to get a serological test when asked by a reporter.

“I think serological testing is an important part of understanding exactly how COVID-19, has been present in the country, including the people who haven’t displayed any symptoms at all,” Trudeau said.

“As soon as those tests become more largely available to Canadians, I will certainly ensure that I’m one of them.”

Serologic tests are blood tests that detect antibodies produced in response to the infection in a person’s blood.

