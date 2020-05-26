trudeau-says-he’ll-get-coronavirus-antibody-test-once-serological-testing-available

After potentially being exposed to the novel coronavirus earlier this year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he intends to get a test that detects COVID-19 antibodies when those tests become more widely available.

The prime minister’s wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, tested posted for the virus in mid-March. Both she and Trudeau went into isolation when she sought a test.

To date, Trudeau has not reported ever experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 — the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — or getting a swab test, but said he does plan to get a serological test when asked by a reporter.

“I think serological testing is an important part of understanding exactly how COVID-19, has been present in the country, including the people who haven’t displayed any symptoms at all,” Trudeau said.

“As soon as those tests become more largely available to Canadians, I will certainly ensure that I’m one of them.”

Serologic tests are blood tests that detect antibodies produced in response to the infection in a person’s blood.

