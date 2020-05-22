trudeau-says-question-of-hazard-pay-for-military-in-care-homes-remains-undecided

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the question of whether military members serving in long-term care homes hit by the coronavirus pandemic remains under consideration.

But he gave no indication of whether any decision has been made.

READ MORE: 28 CAF members sent to Quebec, Ontario care homes diagnosed with COVID-19

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“These are discussions that are ongoing within the military,” Trudeau said when asked during a daily press briefing whether those deployed to the hard-hit care homes in Ontario and Quebec should earn more money.

“We need to thank the women and men of the armed Forces for stepping up yet again, whenever they are called on to go into difficult or risky situations to do the work of protecting Canadians. This is what they are doing, we thank them and we salute them.”

Story continues below advertisement

The number of Canadian Forces members deployed to long-term care homes who have contracted COVID-19 has risen rapidly over the past week.

A total of 28 have been diagnosed as of Thursday.

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS