Trudeau says world has questions ‘particularly’ for China on COVID-19 origin

Global News
Global News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there will be questions “particularly” for China about how the coronavirus pandemic began and its handling of the early days of the crisis.

His comments to journalists during a daily press briefing come on the heels of a new Angus Reid poll that finds an overwhelming majority of Canadians do not believe China has been transparent about its handling of the pandemic and do not want closer ties with the country.

READ MORE: United Front groups in Canada helped Beijing stockpile coronavirus safety supplies

It also comes after the Globe and Mail newspaper published a report saying that Canada’s ambassador to China, Dominic Barton, pointed to the regime’s heavy-handed conduct as damaging the country’s efforts to boost their global influence.

Barton, who has faced criticism for being too close to China, also admitted that he “probably drank the Kool Aid there for too long” with his vocal support for the regime.

COMMENTARY: China’s response to coronavirus criticism is diplomatic ‘charmless’ offensive

Trudeau would not say whether he shares his ambassador’s assessment but did highlight China as a source of particular interest when questions come about how the pandemic began.

