trudeau-unveils-new-covid-19-supply-council-in-charge-of-stockpiling-equipment

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday introduced the COVID-19 Supply Council, which will be in charge of supplying Canada with medical and personal protective equipment, including “everything” from masks to ventilators.

“This council will be tasked with finding innovative solutions to ensure our country continues to have the vital supplies necessary to keep Canadians safe,” Trudeau said.

During a ministerial update, Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand said the council will be comprised of group leaders from varying organizations, including the Canadian Chamber of Commerce and the Red Cross, which will advise the federal government on building equipment supply chains.

“The Supply Council isn’t meant to fill a particular gap in the supply chain, per say, but the goal in establishing the supply council is to provide another lens into the point-to-point procurements that we are doing from start to finish, from manufacture to arrival or production in Canada,” she said.

The current top priority is to procure PPE for front-line health workers, but Anand said the council was also planning for both the short and long term stages of the pandemic.

