Health

Trudeau unveils new COVID-19 Supply Council in charge of stockpiling equipment

Avatar
By Global News
trudeau-unveils-new-covid-19-supply-council-in-charge-of-stockpiling-equipment

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

10cm of wet snow expected near Fort Nelson

FORT NELSON, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for higher terrain west and south...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Kearl Lake project causing more COVID-19 cases in B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region...
Read more
Local Journalism InitiativeCarl Meyer, Local Journalism Initiative, National Observer - 0

B.C. groups divided by Trudeau’s ‘assault-style’ firearms ban

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's immediate ban on “assault-style” firearms is being praised by a Vancouver-based anti-violence group...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday introduced the COVID-19 Supply Council, which will be in charge of supplying Canada with medical and personal protective equipment, including “everything” from masks to ventilators.

“This council will be tasked with finding innovative solutions to ensure our country continues to have the vital supplies necessary to keep Canadians safe,” Trudeau said.

During a ministerial update, Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand said the council will be comprised of group leaders from varying organizations, including the Canadian Chamber of Commerce and the Red Cross, which will advise the federal government on building equipment supply chains.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“The Supply Council isn’t meant to fill a particular gap in the supply chain, per say, but the goal in establishing the supply council is to provide another lens into the point-to-point procurements that we are doing from start to finish, from manufacture to arrival or production in Canada,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

The current top priority is to procure PPE for front-line health workers, but Anand said the council was also planning for both the short and long term stages of the pandemic.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleCanada not drawing ‘firm conclusions’ on theory virus escaped from China lab: Trudeau

More Articles Like This

Canada not drawing ‘firm conclusions’ on theory virus escaped from China lab: Trudeau

Health Global News - 0
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is not drawing “firm conclusions” on allegations that the novel coronavirus — which has now caused devastation worldwide...
Read more

All NHL players must follow quarantine orders before resuming season, Trudeau says

Health Global News - 0
The NHL could face another hurdle if the league decides to continue the 2019-20 season in the near future — getting non-Canadian resident players...
Read more

Coronavirus: 6 more deaths at Northwood, 8 new cases confirmed in Nova Scotia

Health Global News - 0
As of Sunday, Nova Scotia confirmed six additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 37. The deaths...
Read more

New Brunswick to enter 3rd week without any new cases of COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
New Brunswick will enter its third week without any active cases of COVID-19 after the province announced its fifteenth straight day of no new...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv