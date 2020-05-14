Health

Trudeau urges people to ‘buy Canadian’ food, produce amid COVID-19

By Global News
Global News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging people to “buy Canadian” as domestic food producers feel the strain of global restrictions put in place to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

He made the comments in a daily press briefing with journalists outside Rideau Cottage on Thursday while announcing new supports for fish harvesters facing lost income from the pandemic.

“To everyone who wants to show their support, buy Canadian. Pick up some Canadian cheese to help a local dairy farmer, have a fish fry or buy Canadian lobster,” said Trudeau.

“Not only will it taste great, it will help the people who keep food on our plates.”

Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan also made the call for Canadians to buy domestic in a briefing shortly afterwards with journalists, specifically urging people to buy domestic fish and seafood.

“Canadian harvesters are resilient and determined, and today, I am urging Canadians to show their support by purchasing more of our high-quality, sustainably sourced products at your local grocer,” she said.

