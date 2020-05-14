Health

Trump dismisses Fauci’s coronavirus concerns, urges states to reopen schools

By Global News
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Chiefs, governments to sign rights understanding after B.C. pipeline protests

VICTORIA — A virtual signing ceremony on Thursday marks the start of a new relationship between the hereditary chiefs...
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fire crews currently battling wildfire at Highway 97, just south of Hasler Flats

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Wildfire Service is reporting of a wildfire at Pine River that is...
NewsCanadian Press - 0

B.C. lays out $120 million plan to clean up inactive oil and gas wells

VICTORIA — British Columbia has announced details on how it plans to spend $120 million in federal funds earmarked...
Global News

President Donald Trump called on governors across the nation Wednesday to work to reopen schools that were closed because of the coronavirus, pointedly taking issue with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s caution against moving too quickly in sending students back to class.

The president accused Fauci of wanting “to play all sides of the equation,” a comment that suggested he is tiring of the nation’s top infectious disease expert.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Coronavirus outbreak: Trump calls Dr. Fauci's comments on reopening economy 'not acceptable'

Coronavirus outbreak: Trump calls Dr. Fauci’s comments on reopening economy ‘not acceptable’

“I think they should open the schools, absolutely. I think they should,” Trump told reporters at the White House, echoing comments he had made in a television interview. “Our country’s got to get back and it’s got to get back as soon as possible. And I don’t consider our country coming back if the schools are closed.”

Fauci had urged caution in testimony before a Senate committee Tuesday, although he made clear that he believes reopening decisions will likely differ from one region to the next.

“We don’t know everything about this virus and we really better be pretty careful,

