trump-is-pushing-theory-that-coronavirus-came-from-wuhan-lab.-experts-say-it’s-‘foolish’

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday again pushed the theory that the novel coronavirus originated from a Chinese laboratory, and claimed he’s seen evidence to back it up.

But experts say the idea that the virus somehow escaped the lab before spreading to over 3 million people worldwide — or, worse, that it was man-made in that lab — is “ridiculous,” “foolish” and “implausible.”

Asked at a White House event if he’s seen evidence that gave him a “high degree of confidence” the virus came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), Trump was quick to go along with the question.

“Yes, yes I have,” he said, though he declined to give specifics. “I can’t tell you that. I’m not allowed to tell you that.”

Trump further speculated that, even if it wasn’t man-made, the virus could have escaped the lab by mistake. “Or did somebody do something on purpose?” he added.

“Certainly it could have been stopped,” Trump continued. “They either couldn’t do it from a competence standpoint, or they let it spread.”

