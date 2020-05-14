trump-mulls-ending-‘the-whole-relationship’-with-china-amid-covid-19-pandemic

U.S. President Donald Trump signalled a further deterioration of his relationship with China over the novel coronavirus, saying he has no interest in speaking to President Xi Jinping right now and going so far as to suggest he could even cut ties with the world’s second largest economy.

In an interview with Fox Business Network broadcast on Thursday, Trump said he was very disappointed with China’s failure to contain the disease and that the pandemic had cast a pall over his January trade deal with Beijing, which he has previously hailed as a major achievement.

“They should have never let this happen,” Trump said. “So I make a great trade deal and now I say this doesn’t feel the same to me. The ink was barely dry and the plague came over. And it doesn’t feel the same to me.”

Trump’s pique extended to Xi, with whom the U.S. president has said repeatedly he has a good relationship.

“But I just — right now I don’t want to speak to him,” Trump said in the interview, which was taped on Wednesday.

