Health

Trump mulls travel ban for Brazil as country’s coronavirus cases rise to 3rd in world

Avatar
By Global News
trump-mulls-travel-ban-for-brazil-as-country’s-coronavirus-cases-rise-to-3rd-in-world

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

SD60 elementary students to attend school two days a week; middle and high school up to one day a week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Parents with children in School District 60 will hear from District staff...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

250,000 front line workers to get a temporary wage boost

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province and Federal Government will fund a lump-sum payment for 250,000 eligible front...
Read more
Energy NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Federal Government delays decision on NOVA Gas Transmission project

OTTAWA, O.N. - The Federal Government has delayed making a decision on the NOVA Gas Transmission 2021...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

U.S. President Donald Trump said he’s considering banning travel from Brazil as the country continues to break daily records in reported coronavirus cases and deaths.

Speaking to reporters at a cabinet meeting Tuesday, Trump said the U.S. is helping Brazil by supplying ventilators, but expressed concern over its rising numbers, which have surpassed 270,000 cases while closing in on 18,000 deaths.

“Brazil is having some trouble, no question about it,” Trump said.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“I don’t want people coming over here and infecting our people. I don’t want people over there sick either.”

Trump has used travel bans to try and limit the spread of COVID-19 to the U.S. before. He halted most travel from China at the end of January, and severely limited flights from Europe in March as the pandemic enveloped the continent.

Story continues below advertisement

The outbreaks in both eastern Asia and Europe have mostly slowed, however, while Latin America, South Asia and Russia have emerged as the newest hotspots.

Brazil‘s daily death toll from the new coronavirus jumped to a record 1,179 on Tuesday, erasing a previous record of 881 deaths over 24 hours announced on May 12.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleJohnson & Johnson to pull baby powder from Canada, U.S. due to dropping demand

More Articles Like This

Johnson & Johnson to pull baby powder from Canada, U.S. due to dropping demand

Health Global News - 0
Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday announced it would stop selling its talc Baby Powder in the United States and Canada, saying demand had dropped...
Read more

Some U.S. states accused of misreporting coronavirus testing data to speed reopening

Health Global News - 0
Public health officials in some states are accused of bungling coronavirus infection statistics or even using a little sleight of hand to deliberately make things look...
Read more

B.C. shops reopen as retailers, shoppers adjust to the new normal

Health Global News - 0
As the province entered the second phase of its plan to reopen the economy, retail shoppers saw safety measures in place to halt the...
Read more

‘It doesn’t harm you’: Trump defends his hydroxychloroquine use as COVID-19 measure

Health Global News - 0
President Donald Trump emphatically defended himself Tuesday against criticism from medical experts that his announced use of a malaria drug against the coronavirus could...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv