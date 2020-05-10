Health

Trump’s desire to be ‘king of ventilators’ may result in unexpected glut, experts warn

Avatar
By Global News
trump’s-desire-to-be-‘king-of-ventilators’-may-result-in-unexpected-glut,-experts-warn

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Work-from-home success changing Calgary office use assumptions, CEOs say

CALGARY — Work-from-home measures taken to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic are challenging long-held assumptions about how...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Only 7 active COVID-19 cases in Northern B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. - There are currently seven active COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health region.
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Peace River Hydro Partners hit with another $662,000 fine

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Peace River Hydro Partners has been hit with a $662,102.48 fine by...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

As requests for ventilators from the national stockpile reached a crescendo in late March, President Donald Trump made what seemed like a bold claim: His administration would provide 100,000 within 100 days.

At the time, the Department of Health and Human Services had not ordered any new ventilators since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in January. But records show that over the following three weeks, the agency scrambled to turn Trump’s pledge into a reality, spending nearly $3 billion to spur U.S. manufacturers to crank out the breathing machines at an unprecedented pace.

An analysis of federal contracting data by The Associated Press shows the agency is now on track to exceed 100,000 new ventilators by around July 13, about a week later than the 100-day deadline Trump first gave on March 27.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

By the end of 2020, the administration is expected to take delivery of nearly 200,000 new ventilators, based on the AP’s review of current federal purchasing contracts. That would more than double the estimated 160,000 ventilators hospitals across the U.S. had before the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

“We became the king of ventilators, thousands and thousands of ventilators,” Trump boasted in an April 29 speech.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleOntario reports 294 coronavirus cases marking lowest increase since late March

More Articles Like This

Ontario reports 294 coronavirus cases marking lowest increase since late March

Health Global News - 0
Ontario reported 294 new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 20,238. It’s the lowest...
Read more

Coronavirus highlights stark contrast between U.S., Europe social security nets

Health Global News - 0
The coronavirus pandemic is straining social safety nets across the globe — and underlining sharp differences in approach between wealthy societies such as the...
Read more

Do I have to return to the office? Employment lawyer answers common COVID-19 questions

Health Global News - 0
As provinces begin the slow process of reopening their economies and people start returning to the workplace, questions abound about the rights of employees...
Read more

Coronavirus: Another Cargill meat plant set to close due to COVID-19 outbreak

Health Global News - 0
A meat-processing plant in Chambly, Que., will be closing this week after an outbreak of COVID-19 was reported among its employees. According to the plant’s...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv