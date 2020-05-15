Health

Trump’s Mar a Lago club in Florida partially reopens after coronavirus lockdown

By Global News
U.S. President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club will partially reopen to members this weekend as South Florida slowly reopens from the coronavirus lockdown.

An email sent Thursday to members says the Palm Beach resort’s Beach Club restaurant, its pool and its whirlpool will reopen Saturday after being closed two months, but its main building that includes hotel rooms, the main dining area and the president’s private residence will remain closed.

Members will have to practice social distancing and lounge chairs will be set 6 feet (2 metres) apart. They will have to bring their own towels.

The email was first reported by The Washington Post. The Trump Organization did not return a call seeking comment and a security guard who answered at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday afternoon said no administrators were available.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a close ally of the president, has been slowly allowing the state to reopen, with the hard-hit counties of South Florida trailing the rest of the state.

1:01Coronavirus outbreak: Trump says states “should” reopen schools as he shifts focus toward reopening economy

Coronavirus outbreak: Trump says states “should” reopen schools as he shifts focus toward reopening economy

Restaurants in Palm Beach County,

