Health

Trump’s use of malaria drug to prevent COVID-19 will likely be welcomed in India

Avatar
By Global News
trump’s-use-of-malaria-drug-to-prevent-covid-19-will-likely-be-welcomed-in-india

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

One more case of COVID-19 in the Northern Health region

VICTORIA, B.C. – There is one new case of COVID-19, bringing our regions total to 60.
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Biden vowing to rip up Keystone XL approvals if former VP wins White House

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden's campaign lobbed a spanner into Alberta's post-pandemic economic recovery strategy Monday with a promise to...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Dawson Creek Fire Department investigating fire in Mile Zero Trailer Park

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Dawson Creek Fire Department was called to an early morning fire.
Read more
Avatar
Global News

U.S. President Donald Trump‘s declaration that he was taking an antimalarial drug of dubious effectiveness to help fend off the coronavirus will likely be welcomed in India.

Trump’s previous endorsement of hydroxychloroquine catalyzed a tremendous shift in the South Asian country, spurring the world’s largest producer of the drug to make much more of it, prescribe it for front-line health workers treating the virus and deploy it as a diplomatic tool, despite mounting evidence against using the drug for COVID-19.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

2:53Coronavirus outbreak: Trump reveals he’s been taking Hydroxychloroquine as preventative measure against COVID-19

Coronavirus outbreak: Trump reveals he’s been taking Hydroxychloroquine as preventative measure against COVID-19

Trump said Monday that he was taking hydroxychloroquine as a measure of protection against the virus. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, however, has cautioned against using it outside of hospitals because of the risk of serious heart problems.

Suhhil Gupta, a pharmacist in New Delhi, said Tuesday that Trump’s announcement shouldn’t carry any weight in India.

Story continues below advertisement

“He’s not a pharmacist.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleCoronavirus: Some businesses begin to slowly reopen after long weekend

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Some businesses begin to slowly reopen after long weekend

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted May 19, 2020 6:09 am 2:02Personal service businesses can reopen starting May 19 WATCH: Personal service businesses can reopen starting May 19 Businesses...
Read more

‘A critical transition’: Stage 1 of Ontario’s gradual reopening begins Tuesday

Health Global News - 0
Tuesday marks the first day that a limited number of Ontario businesses can open their doors after powering down for about two months due...
Read more

India becomes 11th country to cross 100K coronavirus cases, matching number of ICU beds

Health Global News - 0
Coronavirus cases in India reached 100,000 on Tuesday, matching its number of intensive care beds, and the rate of increase of new infections showed...
Read more

New York’s coronavirus outbreak hit poorer, nonwhite neighbourhoods hardest, data shows

Health Global News - 0
The coronavirus has cut an unequal path of grief through New York City, hitting hardest in a ring of predominantly poorer, nonwhite neighborhoods a...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv