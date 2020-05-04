NewsRegional

Tumbler Ridge Fire Department responds to grass fire on Thursday evening

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Tumbler Ridge Fire Department on the scene of a grass fire on April 30 2020. Source Tumbler Ridge Fire Department

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Tumbler Ridge Fire Department responds to grass fire on Thursday evening

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. -  The Tumbler Ridge Fire Department responded to a grass fire, on the evening of Thursday,...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

BC Transit to resume front door loading and fare collection starting June 1

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Transit says it is enhancing safety measures to allow for front door loading...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Contractor told to pay $15 million for the cost of fighting Beatton Airport Road Forest Fire

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Government wants a B.C. Logging contract to pay for the...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. –  The Tumbler Ridge Fire Department responded to a grass fire, on the evening of Thursday, April 30.

According to the Tumbler Ridge Fire Department, at around 5:55 p.m., they received a report of a grass fire near the Murray River Boat Launch on Highway 29.

Fire officials report that the fire burned a 30m by 40m area and was quickly brought under control.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Officials believe the fire was started as a result from a partially extinguished campfire.

There is currently a Category 2 and 3 opening burning ban in place, which does not ban campfires at this time, however, the Tumbler Ridge Fire Department would like to remind the public that campfires must be made in a non-combustible pit and must be completely extinguished prior to leaving the area.

Previous articleBC Transit to resume front door loading and fare collection starting June 1
Next articleQuebec delays reopening retail stores in Montreal amid coronavirus pandemic

More Articles Like This

BC Transit to resume front door loading and fare collection starting June 1

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Transit says it is enhancing safety measures to allow for front door loading and fare collection. According to B.C....
Read more

Contractor told to pay $15 million for the cost of fighting Beatton Airport Road Forest Fire

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Government wants a B.C. Logging contract to pay for the cost associated with the 2016...
Read more

RCMP vehicle hit after short police chase

News Adam Reaburn - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B - One person is in custody after ramming into a Grande Prairie RCMP vehicle. Shortly after...
Read more

Wet snow to continue along Alaska Highway

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT NELSON, B.C. - A system that brought rain to Fort St. John and the North Peace has turned to snow in...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv