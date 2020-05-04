Tumbler Ridge Fire Department responds to grass fire on Thursday evening

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – The Tumbler Ridge Fire Department responded to a grass fire, on the evening of Thursday, April 30.

According to the Tumbler Ridge Fire Department, at around 5:55 p.m., they received a report of a grass fire near the Murray River Boat Launch on Highway 29.

Fire officials report that the fire burned a 30m by 40m area and was quickly brought under control.

Officials believe the fire was started as a result from a partially extinguished campfire.

There is currently a Category 2 and 3 opening burning ban in place, which does not ban campfires at this time, however, the Tumbler Ridge Fire Department would like to remind the public that campfires must be made in a non-combustible pit and must be completely extinguished prior to leaving the area.