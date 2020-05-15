NewsRegional

Two Fort St John men arrested in Kamloops for breach of probation

By Scott Brooks
Scott Brooks

KAMLOOPS, B.C. – Two men from Fort St. John have been arrested in Kamloops after leaving a substance abuse treatment centre.

According to an article published by infotel.ca, three men were arrested in Kamloops after leaving a substance abuse treatment centre in Logan Lake without permission from their probation officers.

According to RCMP, the three men left the centre and were reported to have rented a hotel room on Columbia Street in Kamloops.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Police received a tip at about 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 14, but when they arrived at the hotel, the three men fled out of a window and into a cab.

Shortly after a pursuit of the cab, RCMP were able to arrest two of the suspects, both men in their early 20s, from Fort St. John.

The third suspect, from Surrey, was eventually apprehended and all three suspects were taken into custody.

