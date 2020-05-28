Two new COVID-19 cases identified in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Alberta Health Services is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in Grande Prairie.

The two new cases now bring the count, in the City of Grande Prairie, to five active cases, with three other cases considered recovered, as of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the County of Grande Prairie’s number of cases remains the same, with two active cases and four recovered.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

According to the Alberta Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, 25 new cases were confirmed, bringing the total of confirmed cases across the Province to 6,926, with only 679 considered active.

43 patients with COVID-19 are in hospital, with four of those in the ICU.

A total of 141 people have since passed away, in Alberta, due to the virus.

245,949 tests have now been conducted since the start of the pandemic.