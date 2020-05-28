HealthNewsRegional

Two new COVID-19 cases identified in Grande Prairie

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
covid-19-mutations-not-cause-for-concern-as-viruses-change-often,-experts-say

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Two new COVID-19 cases identified in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health Services is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in Grande Prairie. The two new...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Grande Prairie RCMP continue to see rise in phone scams

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Over the past couple of months, Grande Prairie RCMP say they have seen an increase...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Northern Health sees one new case of COVID-19, nine new cases across BC as of Wednesday

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is now at 63...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Alberta Health Services is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in Grande Prairie.

The two new cases now bring the count, in the City of Grande Prairie, to five active cases, with three other cases considered recovered, as of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the County of Grande Prairie’s number of cases remains the same, with two active cases and four recovered.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

According to the Alberta Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, 25 new cases were confirmed, bringing the total of confirmed cases across the Province to 6,926, with only 679 considered active.

43 patients with COVID-19 are in hospital, with four of those in the ICU.

A total of 141 people have since passed away, in Alberta, due to the virus.

245,949 tests have now been conducted since the start of the pandemic.

Previous articleQuebec campgrounds, cottages set to reopen June 1
Next articleCoronavirus risk hasn’t changed space training much, Canadian astronauts say

More Articles Like This

Canada’s new coronavirus cases continue trending downward as deaths rise by 126

Health Global News - 0
Canada recorded 872 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday, marking a continued downward trend after finally falling below 1,000 new infections a day earlier. Yet 126...
Read more

Montrealers try to stay cool and safe amid spring heatwave during COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
Montrealers have been trying to find ways to keep cool during a spring heatwave in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Temperatures soared to 30...
Read more

Coronavirus risk hasn’t changed space training much, Canadian astronauts say

Health Global News - 0
On Saturday, SpaceX is expected to launch a historic flight to and from the International Space Station that will revolutionize space exploration, following an...
Read more

Quebec campgrounds, cottages set to reopen June 1

Health Global News - 0
The Minister of Tourism Caroline Proulx and the Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks Pierre Dufour announced the government’s first phase of deconfinment in...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv