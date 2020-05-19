Health

U.S.-Canada border closure extended another 30 days amid coronavirus

Avatar
By Global News
us.-canada-border-closure-extended-another-30-days-amid-coronavirus

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Fort St. John City Hall open to the public

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John City Hall will reopen for front counter services today.
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Conservation Service looking for two people who dragged a boat through day-use area

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The B.C. Conservation Service is looking for two people who dragged a boat...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Northern Health COVID-19 line receives over 12,000 calls

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Northern Health's online and information line for COVID-19 has received over 12,000 calls.
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Posted May 19, 2020 11:08 am

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

1:54Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says discussions ongoing on possible extension of U.S. / Canada border closure

Speaking to reporters outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Wednesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters he’s not ready to announce an extension for the U.S. / Canada border closure just yet. Trudeau did acknowledge that it’s still too early to deal with the challenges that will come with re-opening the border.

Canada and the United States have agreed to once again extend the closure of their shared border to non-essential travel for another 30 days amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Tuesday.

“This is an important decision that will keep people in both our countries safe,” the prime minister said during his daily address outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa.

The confirmation comes after some news outlets reported earlier this month that officials were discussing an extension until June 21, citing Canadian government and U.S. sources.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous article427 new coronavirus cases, 15 deaths in Ontario as total cases rise to 23,384
Next articleNorthwood records 50th death connected to coronavirus

More Articles Like This

Northwood records 50th death connected to coronavirus

Health Global News - 0
There have now been 50 deaths connected to the novel coronavirus at Northwood Manor in Halifax. The Nova Scotia government announced an additional death at...
Read more

427 new coronavirus cases, 15 deaths in Ontario as total cases rise to 23,384

Health Global News - 0
Ontario reported 427 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 23,384 cases. Tuesday’s report marks an increase of 1.9 per...
Read more

Northern Health COVID-19 line receives over 12,000 calls

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Northern Health's online and information line for COVID-19 has received over 12,000 calls. Northern Health...
Read more

Trump’s use of malaria drug to prevent COVID-19 will likely be welcomed in India

Health Global News - 0
U.S. President Donald Trump‘s declaration that he was taking an antimalarial drug of dubious effectiveness to help fend off the coronavirus will likely be...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv