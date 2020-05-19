U.S.-Canada border closure extended another 30 days amid coronavirus

Posted May 19, 2020 11:08 am

Speaking to reporters outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Wednesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters he’s not ready to announce an extension for the U.S. / Canada border closure just yet. Trudeau did acknowledge that it’s still too early to deal with the challenges that will come with re-opening the border.

Canada and the United States have agreed to once again extend the closure of their shared border to non-essential travel for another 30 days amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Tuesday.

“This is an important decision that will keep people in both our countries safe,” the prime minister said during his daily address outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa.

The confirmation comes after some news outlets reported earlier this month that officials were discussing an extension until June 21, citing Canadian government and U.S. sources.

