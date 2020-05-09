Health

U.S. FDA approves emergency authorization for coronavirus antigen test with fast results

By Global News
Only 7 active COVID-19 cases in Northern B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. - There are currently seven active COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health region.
Peace River Hydro Partners hit with another $662,000 fine

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Peace River Hydro Partners has been hit with a $662,102.48 fine by...
Rural roads taskforce renewed, rebranded

The Peace River Regional District renewed the Rural Roads Taskforce on May 7, renaming it to the...
Global News

U.S. regulators have approved a new type of coronavirus test that administration officials have promoted as a key to opening up the country.

The Food and Drug Administration on Saturday announced emergency authorization for antigen tests developed by Quidel Corp. of San Diego. The test can rapidly detect fragments of virus proteins in samples collected from swabs swiped inside the nasal cavity, the FDA said in a statement.

The antigen test is the third type of test to be authorized by the FDA.

Currently, the only way to diagnose active COVID-19 is to test a patient’s nasal swab for the genetic material of the virus. While considered highly accurate, the tests can take hours and require expensive, specialized equipment mainly found at commercial labs, hospitals or universities.

A second type looks in the blood for antibodies, the proteins produced by the body days or weeks after fighting an infection. Such tests are helpful for researchers to understand how far a disease has spread within a community, but they aren’t useful for diagnosing active infections.

Antigen tests can diagnose active infections by detecting the earliest toxic traces of the virus rather than genetic code of the virus itself.

Lifting COVID-19 restrictions too soon could endanger vulnerable communities: officials

Federal officials stressed the dangers to long-term care residents and Indigenous communities if COVID-19 restrictions are lifted too quickly after projections in Quebec painted...
Only 7 active COVID-19 cases in Northern B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. - There are currently seven active COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health region. Dr. Bonnie Henry announced...
Coronavirus: 75 cruise ship workers return to Canada, minister says

Canadian cruise ship crew workers who had been left stranded by the novel coronavirus pandemic have returned to Canada, the country's foreign affairs minister...
Brazil's Supreme Court overturns rules limiting gay men from donating blood

Brazil's Supreme Court has overturned rules that limit gay and bisexual men from donating blood in a decision considered a human rights victory for...
